Dillon Brooks will hope to make a difference for the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

In a 113-108 win over the Magic (his previous action) Brooks posted 13 points.

In this article, we look at Brooks' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 14.0 12.1 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 3.2 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.3 PRA -- 19.8 18.6 PR 13.5 17.2 15.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.2



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Dillon Brooks has made 5.3 shots per game, which accounts for 11.0% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 5.8 threes per game, or 15.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brooks' Grizzlies average 104.1 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Clippers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Clippers give up 112.6 points per contest, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Clippers are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 43.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are ranked 10th in the league, allowing 24.8 per contest.

The Clippers are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2022 7 2 1 0 0 0 1 11/18/2021 27 18 1 2 1 0 1

