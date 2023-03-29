Jaren Jackson Jr. is a player to watch when the Memphis Grizzlies (48-27) and the Los Angeles Clippers (40-36) face off at FedExForum on Wednesday. Gametime is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on BSSE and BSSC.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Clippers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 29

Wednesday, March 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Grizzlies' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their last game, the Grizzlies beat the Magic 113-108. With 31 points, Desmond Bane was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 31 4 5 3 0 3 Xavier Tillman 20 9 1 1 0 0 Luke Kennard 16 5 5 1 0 4

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jackson averages a team-high 6.7 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 17.9 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 50.3% from the field and 34.0% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Bane puts up 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 40.8% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyus Jones puts up 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 14.0 points, 2.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 21.9 7.2 1.0 1.0 2.4 1.3 Desmond Bane 22.4 5.1 4.7 1.2 0.2 2.6 Tyus Jones 12.9 4.1 7.7 0.6 0.0 1.7 Xavier Tillman 10.4 5.8 2.2 1.3 0.5 0.0 Luke Kennard 13.4 3.3 2.4 1.0 0.0 3.7

