Ja Morant and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 123-119 win over the Hawks, Morant tallied 27 points and six assists.

Below, we look at Morant's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.8 23.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 5.4 Assists 7.5 8.1 7.1 PRA 38.5 40.7 35.6 PR 31.5 32.6 28.5 3PM 1.5 1.5 0.6



Ja Morant Insights vs. the Clippers

Morant is responsible for taking 16.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.3 per game.

Morant is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Morant's opponents, the Clippers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Clippers are 11th in the NBA, giving up 112.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Clippers have given up 43.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are 10th in the league, conceding 24.8 per game.

The Clippers are the 14th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ja Morant vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2022 26 30 7 5 1 0 1 11/18/2021 31 28 5 5 2 0 1 10/23/2021 35 28 2 8 2 0 1

