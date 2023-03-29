Jaren Jackson Jr. and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be facing the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Jackson, in his last game (March 28 win against the Magic) posted 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Let's look at Jackson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.9 21.9 Rebounds 7.5 6.7 7.2 Assists -- 0.9 1.0 PRA 26.5 25.5 30.1 PR 25.5 24.6 29.1 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 10.7% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.7 per contest.

Jackson is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Jackson's opponents, the Clippers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

The Clippers are the 11th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 112.6 points per contest.

On the glass, the Clippers have allowed 43.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Clippers have conceded 24.8 per game, 10th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked 14th in the NBA, conceding 12.3 makes per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 35 24 5 2 2 2 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.