The St. Louis Blues (34-34-6) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-44-6, losers of six straight) at United Center. The game on Thursday, March 30 begins at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX.

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-145) Blackhawks (+125) 6.5

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have gone 12-12 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

St. Louis has a 9-6 record (winning 60.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Blues a 59.2% chance to win.

St. Louis and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 44 of 74 games this season.

Blues vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 239 (15th) Goals 178 (32nd) 271 (27th) Goals Allowed 264 (25th) 45 (20th) Power Play Goals 34 (29th) 49 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (21st)

Blues Advanced Stats

Seven of St. Louis' last 10 contests went over.

The Blues and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Blues are scoring 3.6 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Blues are ranked 15th in the league with 239 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Blues are ranked 27th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 271 total goals (3.7 per game).

Their goal differential (-32) ranks them 25th in the league.

