Miles Mikolas and Alek Manoah are the scheduled starters when the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays play on Opening Day at Busch Stadium, at 4:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023

4:10 PM ET

St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals averaged 1.2 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 197 total home runs last season.

Last year the Cardinals' .420 slugging percentage was seventh-best in MLB.

St. Louis drew at least five walks in 39 games last season, and it finished 32-7 in those contests.

Toronto scored 775 runs last season, which ranked fourth in MLB.

Last year the Cardinals' .325 on-base percentage ranked fourth-best in baseball.

St. Louis struck out just 7.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranked 30th in MLB last season.

St. Louis pitched to a 3.79 ERA last season, which ranked ninth in baseball.

The Cardinals had a combined WHIP of 1.270 as a pitching staff, which ranked 15th in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Mikolas takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cardinals.

The 34-year-old righty started and threw 4 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Blue Jays - Home Miles Mikolas Alek Manoah 4/1/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jack Flaherty Kevin Gausman 4/2/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jordan Montgomery Chris Bassitt 4/3/2023 Braves - Home Jake Woodford Charlie Morton 4/4/2023 Braves - Home Steven Matz - 4/5/2023 Braves - Home - Max Fried

