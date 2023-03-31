Grizzlies vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (48-28) hit the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (41-36) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSC.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSC
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Clippers 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (236.5)
- The Grizzlies (35-37-4 ATS) have covered the spread 46.1% of the time, 4.5% less often than the Clippers (39-38-0) this year.
- Memphis covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 45.7% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (40%).
- Memphis and its opponents have exceeded the point total 44.7% of the time this season (34 out of 76). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (36 out of 77).
- The Grizzlies have a .763 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (45-14) this season, better than the .296 winning percentage for the Clippers as a moneyline underdog (8-19).
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Memphis is eighth in the NBA with 116.9 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks 11th with 112.7 points allowed per game.
- This year, the Grizzlies rank 11th in the league in assists, putting up 25.7 per game.
- The Grizzlies are sinking 11.8 three-pointers per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 35% three-point percentage (23rd-ranked).
- So far this season, Memphis has taken 63.3% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.7% threes (27.1% of the team's baskets).
