The Memphis Grizzlies, Tyus Jones included, square off versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Jones, in his last showing, had seven points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 113-108 win over the Magic.

In this article, we look at Jones' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.5 12.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 4.1 Assists 3.5 5.1 7.7 PRA -- 18.1 24.7 PR 10.5 13 17 3PM 0.5 1.5 1.7



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Clippers

Jones has taken 8.9 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 9.6% and 9.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.0 threes per game, or 11.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' Grizzlies average 104.2 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Clippers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Clippers concede 112.8 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Clippers have given up 43.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Clippers have given up 24.9 per contest, 12th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are 14th in the NBA, allowing 12.3 makes per contest.

Tyus Jones vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 36 25 3 12 5 0 5

