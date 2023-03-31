Xavier Tillman Player Prop Bets: Grizzlies vs. Clippers - March 31
Xavier Tillman and the Memphis Grizzlies match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.
In this piece we'll break down Tillman's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Clippers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|7.0
|10.8
|Rebounds
|6.5
|4.9
|5.9
|Assists
|--
|1.6
|2.5
|PRA
|18.5
|13.5
|19.2
|PR
|16.5
|11.9
|16.7
|3PM
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
Looking to bet on one or more of Xavier Tillman's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Clippers
- Tillman is responsible for attempting 4.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.9 per game.
- Tillman's opponents, the Clippers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.2 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.
- The Clippers are the 12th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 112.8 points per game.
- Allowing 43.1 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- The Clippers allow 24.9 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the league.
- Allowing 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Clippers are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.
Xavier Tillman vs. the Clippers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/29/2023
|31
|16
|9
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3/5/2023
|34
|13
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tillman or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.