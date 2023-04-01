Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Blue Jays - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Andrew Knizner -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 1 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate (2022)
- Knizner hit .215 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks.
- In 40 of 97 games last season (41.2%) Knizner had at least one hit, and in 14 of those contests (14.4%) he picked up more than one.
- In four of 97 games last year, he left the yard (4.1%). He went deep in 1.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Knizner drove in a run in 15 games last season out 97 (15.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He crossed home plate in 24 of his 97 games a year ago (24.7%), with two or more runs scored three times (3.1%).
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|47
|.210
|AVG
|.219
|.319
|OBP
|.290
|.300
|SLG
|.300
|5
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|12
|24/12
|K/BB
|38/14
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|50
|17 (36.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (46.0%)
|3 (6.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (22.0%)
|7 (14.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (34.0%)
|2 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.0%)
|6 (12.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (18.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (20th in the league).
- Gausman starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
- The 32-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Seattle Mariners, when he started and went 5 2/3 innings.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors last year he ranked 25th in ERA (3.35), 36th in WHIP (1.237), and seventh in K/9 (10.6).
