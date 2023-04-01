The Nashville Predators (off a loss in their last game) and the St. Louis Blues (off a victory) will meet on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

See the Predators-Blues game on NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW
  • Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Blues vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/19/2023 Blues Predators 5-2 STL
12/12/2022 Blues Predators 1-0 (F/OT) STL
10/27/2022 Predators Blues 6-2 NAS

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues give up 3.6 goals per game (274 in total), 27th in the NHL.
  • With 244 goals (3.2 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
  • In the last 10 games, the Blues have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 4.5 goals per game (45 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 72 34 34 68 52 49 41.7%
Pavel Buchnevich 59 25 41 66 29 31 33.5%
Robert Thomas 70 17 46 63 40 64 52.9%
Brayden Schenn 75 21 38 59 42 36 46.7%
Justin Faulk 75 10 34 44 55 48 -

Predators Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Predators are allowing 217 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.
  • The Predators' 201 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Predators have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 1.9 goals-per-game average (19 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 -
Matt Duchene 71 22 34 56 60 35 52.9%
Tyson Barrie 77 13 39 52 39 28 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Thomas Novak 43 14 20 34 13 21 44.1%

