How to Watch the Blues vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators (off a loss in their last game) and the St. Louis Blues (off a victory) will meet on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
See the Predators-Blues game on NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Blues vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/19/2023
|Blues
|Predators
|5-2 STL
|12/12/2022
|Blues
|Predators
|1-0 (F/OT) STL
|10/27/2022
|Predators
|Blues
|6-2 NAS
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues give up 3.6 goals per game (274 in total), 27th in the NHL.
- With 244 goals (3.2 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Blues have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.5 goals per game (45 total) during that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|72
|34
|34
|68
|52
|49
|41.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|59
|25
|41
|66
|29
|31
|33.5%
|Robert Thomas
|70
|17
|46
|63
|40
|64
|52.9%
|Brayden Schenn
|75
|21
|38
|59
|42
|36
|46.7%
|Justin Faulk
|75
|10
|34
|44
|55
|48
|-
Predators Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Predators are allowing 217 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.
- The Predators' 201 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Predators have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 1.9 goals-per-game average (19 total) during that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|71
|22
|34
|56
|60
|35
|52.9%
|Tyson Barrie
|77
|13
|39
|52
|39
|28
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|43
|14
|20
|34
|13
|21
|44.1%
