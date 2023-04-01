The Nashville Predators (37-29-8) square off against the St. Louis Blues (35-34-6) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, April 1 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW. The Predators lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-0 in their most recent game, while the Blues are coming off a 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

During the last 10 contests for the Blues (6-3-1), their offense has put up 45 goals while their defense has given up 37 goals. They have had 26 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (26.9%).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Predators Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Predators 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-145)

Predators (-145) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-1.4)

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have posted a record of 9-6-15 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 35-34-6.

In the 16 games St. Louis has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 24 points.

This season the Blues recorded just one goal in nine games and they've earned two points (1-8-0) in those contests.

St. Louis has eight points (2-14-4) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Blues have earned 66 points in their 44 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, St. Louis has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 16-13-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 9-11-1 (19 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents 49 times this season, and earned 53 points in those games.

Predators Rank Predators AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 28th 2.72 Goals Scored 3.25 15th 12th 2.93 Goals Allowed 3.65 26th 24th 29.7 Shots 28.6 27th 27th 33.5 Shots Allowed 32.4 24th 27th 17.5% Power Play % 20.5% 19th 11th 81.3% Penalty Kill % 73.8% 28th

Blues vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW

NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

