Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Blue Jays - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tyler O'Neill (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate (2022)
- O'Neill hit .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.
- In 56.3% of his games last season (54 of 96), O'Neill had a base hit, and in 19 of those games (19.8%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He went yard in 13.5% of his games last year (13 of 96), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.4% of his 96 games a year ago, O'Neill picked up an RBI (33 times). He also had 15 games with multiple RBIs (15.6%), and three or more RBIs in eight games.
- He came around to score in 45.8% of his games last year (44 of 96), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (10.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|46
|.224
|AVG
|.231
|.315
|OBP
|.302
|.362
|SLG
|.418
|9
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|26
|47/19
|K/BB
|56/19
|6
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|27 (54.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (58.7%)
|7 (14.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (26.1%)
|22 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (47.8%)
|6 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (15.2%)
|18 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (32.6%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrendered 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
- Gausman gets the call to start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old right-hander started and threw 5 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Seattle Mariners.
- Last season he ranked 25th in ERA (3.35), 36th in WHIP (1.237), and seventh in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.