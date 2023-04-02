Brendan Donovan -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 2 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate (2022)

Donovan hit .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 61 walks.

Donovan got a hit in 59.4% of his 128 games last year, with multiple hits in 20.3% of those contests.

He hit a home run in five games a year ago (out of 128 opportunities, 3.9%), going deep in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Donovan picked up an RBI in 29 out of 128 games last year (22.7%), with two or more RBIz in 11 of those contests (8.6%).

He scored a run in 50 of 128 games last season, with multiple runs in 12 of those games.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 63 GP 58 .330 AVG .236 .441 OBP .351 .457 SLG .305 17 XBH 10 3 HR 2 25 RBI 20 26/30 K/BB 44/31 0 SB 2 Home Away 68 GP 60 39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (61.7%) 17 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.0%) 33 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (28.3%) 3 (4.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.3%) 19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (16.7%)

