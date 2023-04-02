The Boston Bruins (59-12-5) will attempt to extend a five-game road win streak when they square off against the St. Louis Blues (35-35-6) on Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.

Over the last 10 outings for the Blues, their offense has scored 43 goals while their defense has conceded 39 (they have a 6-3-1 record in those games). In 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (20.7% conversion rate).

Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Sunday's matchup.

Blues vs. Bruins Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this game predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-215)

Bruins (-215) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-1.9)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have earned a record of 9-6-15 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 35-35-6.

St. Louis has earned 24 points (10-2-4) in its 16 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blues scored only one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.

When St. Louis has scored two goals this season, they've earned eight points (2-14-4 record).

The Blues have earned 66 points in their 44 games with at least three goals scored.

St. Louis has scored a lone power-play goal in 32 games this season and has recorded 35 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 9-11-1 (19 points).

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 50 games. The Blues finished 24-21-5 in those matchups (53 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.22 16th 1st 2.11 Goals Allowed 3.68 28th 9th 32.9 Shots 28.5 28th 8th 29.6 Shots Allowed 32.4 24th 12th 22.1% Power Play % 20.1% 21st 1st 86.7% Penalty Kill % 73.4% 29th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Blues vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360

TNT, TVAS, and SN360 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.