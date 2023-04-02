Blues vs. Bruins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
The Boston Bruins (59-12-5) will attempt to extend a five-game road win streak when they square off against the St. Louis Blues (35-35-6) on Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.
Over the last 10 outings for the Blues, their offense has scored 43 goals while their defense has conceded 39 (they have a 6-3-1 record in those games). In 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (20.7% conversion rate).
Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Sunday's matchup.
Blues vs. Bruins Predictions for Sunday
Our model for this game predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Blues 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-215)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-1.9)
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have earned a record of 9-6-15 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 35-35-6.
- St. Louis has earned 24 points (10-2-4) in its 16 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Blues scored only one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.
- When St. Louis has scored two goals this season, they've earned eight points (2-14-4 record).
- The Blues have earned 66 points in their 44 games with at least three goals scored.
- St. Louis has scored a lone power-play goal in 32 games this season and has recorded 35 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 9-11-1 (19 points).
- The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 50 games. The Blues finished 24-21-5 in those matchups (53 points).
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|2nd
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.22
|16th
|1st
|2.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.68
|28th
|9th
|32.9
|Shots
|28.5
|28th
|8th
|29.6
|Shots Allowed
|32.4
|24th
|12th
|22.1%
|Power Play %
|20.1%
|21st
|1st
|86.7%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.4%
|29th
Blues vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
