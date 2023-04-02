The Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) match up against the Chicago Bulls (37-40) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday at United Center. Ja Morant of the Grizzlies is a player to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Bulls

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Morant, Nikola Vucevic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Grizzlies' Last Game

The Grizzlies won their most recent game versus the Clippers, 108-94, on Friday. Desmond Bane led the way with 22 points, plus three boards and nine assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 22 3 9 3 0 2 Luke Kennard 17 6 1 0 0 5 Xavier Tillman 14 8 2 2 2 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. posts a team-high 6.7 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 17.8 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 50.2% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bane is averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Tyus Jones averages 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Dillon Brooks averages 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 20.7 6.8 1 1.1 2.5 1.2 Desmond Bane 19.8 3.9 4.1 1.5 0.2 2.3 Tyus Jones 11.2 3.4 7 0.7 0.1 1.6 Xavier Tillman 11.4 6.2 2.5 1.2 0.6 0 Luke Kennard 15.3 3.8 2.4 0.8 0.1 4.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.