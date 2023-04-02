On Sunday, Nolan Arenado (coming off going 1-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nolan Arenado At The Plate (2022)

Arenado hit .293 with 42 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks.

Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 26th and he was fourth in slugging.

Arenado got a base hit in 101 of 150 games last season (67.3%), with at least two hits in 46 of those contests (30.7%).

He went yard in 19.3% of his games in 2022 (29 of 150), including 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.3% of his 150 games a year ago, Arenado drove in a run (59 times). He also had 30 games with multiple RBIs (20.0%), and three or more RBIs in 11 games.

He came around to score 60 times in 150 games (40.0%) last season, including 14 occasions when he scored more than once (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 73 .282 AVG .303 .353 OBP .369 .509 SLG .556 34 XBH 39 14 HR 16 50 RBI 53 30/29 K/BB 42/26 3 SB 2 Home Away 77 GP 73 50 (64.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (69.9%) 19 (24.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (37.0%) 31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.7%) 14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (20.5%) 31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (38.4%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)