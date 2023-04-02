Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Blue Jays - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras, who went 2-for-4 last time out, battle Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Willson Contreras At The Plate (2022)
- Contreras hit .243 with 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks.
- Contreras picked up at least one hit 66 times last year in 113 games played (58.4%), including multiple hits on 28 occasions (24.8%).
- He hit a home run in 20 games a year ago (out of 113 opportunities, 17.7%), leaving the ballpark in 4.5% of his trips to home plate.
- Contreras picked up an RBI in 39 games last season out of 113 (34.5%), including multiple RBIs in 8.8% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..
- In 47 of 113 games last year (41.6%) he touched home plate, and in 15 of those games (13.3%) he scored more than once.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|.259
|AVG
|.224
|.362
|OBP
|.335
|.459
|SLG
|.474
|23
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|12
|33
|RBI
|22
|55/24
|K/BB
|48/21
|4
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|38 (64.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (51.9%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.9%)
|28 (47.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (35.2%)
|9 (15.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (20.4%)
|20 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (35.2%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrendered 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
- Bassitt will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 34-year-old righty started the game and went four innings against the San Diego Padres.
- Among qualified pitchers in MLB last season he ranked 28th in ERA (3.42), 23rd in WHIP (1.145), and 23rd in K/9 (8.3).
