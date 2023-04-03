The 2023 campaign continues for Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves (2-1) as they visit Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (2-1) in an early-season contest at Busch Stadium on Monday, April 3. Gametime is scheduled for 7:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +110 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the game.

Cardinals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jake Woodford - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves entered a game as favorites 130 times last season and won 88, or 67.7%, of those games.

Last season, the Braves won 81 of their 114 games, or 71.1%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves averaged 1.5 home runs per game when playing away from home last season (118 total in road outings).

Atlanta averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .435 away from home.

The Cardinals were victorious in 28, or 43.1%, of the 65 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Cardinals won 14 of 43 games when listed as at least +110 on the moneyline.

St. Louis hit 98 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

The Cardinals averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .421 at home.

Cardinals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+300) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

