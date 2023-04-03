Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Willson Contreras At The Plate (2022)
- Contreras hit .243 with 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks.
- Contreras had a base hit in 66 of 113 games last year (58.4%), with multiple hits in 28 of those contests (24.8%).
- In 20 of 113 games last year, he left the yard (17.7%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Contreras picked up an RBI in 39 of 113 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He came around to score 47 times in 113 games (41.6%) last season, including 15 occasions when he scored more than once (13.3%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|.259
|AVG
|.224
|.362
|OBP
|.335
|.459
|SLG
|.474
|23
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|12
|33
|RBI
|22
|55/24
|K/BB
|48/21
|4
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|38 (64.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (51.9%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.9%)
|28 (47.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (35.2%)
|9 (15.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (20.4%)
|20 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (35.2%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff ranked second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Morton will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 39-year-old right-hander started and threw two innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last year he ranked 38th in ERA (4.34), 35th in WHIP (1.233), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
