The St. Louis Blues (35-35-7) will host the Philadelphia Flyers (29-34-13) -- who've lost seven straight on the road -- on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/8/2022 Flyers Blues 5-1 PHI

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues rank 29th in goals against, conceding 283 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL action.

The Blues' 248 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Blues have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 74 36 34 70 53 51 41.7% Pavel Buchnevich 59 25 41 66 29 31 33.5% Robert Thomas 70 17 46 63 40 64 52.9% Brayden Schenn 77 21 41 62 44 38 47% Justin Faulk 77 10 34 44 57 49 -

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers allow 3.3 goals per game (252 in total), 22nd in the league.

With 205 goals (2.7 per game), the Flyers have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Flyers have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Flyers have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that span.

Flyers Key Players