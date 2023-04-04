Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45) battle Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at FedExForum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+

BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by four points per game with a +312 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.7 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 112.7 per outing (11th in the league).

The Trail Blazers' -250 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.3 points per game (20th in NBA) while allowing 116.5 per outing (20th in league).

These two teams score 230 points per game combined, 1.5 more than this game's point total.

These two teams give up 229.2 points per game combined, 0.7 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Memphis has compiled a 35-38-5 ATS record so far this year.

Portland has covered 35 times in 78 chances against the spread this season.

Grizzlies and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +1500 +600 -10000 Trail Blazers - - -

