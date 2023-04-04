Ja Morant and Damian Lillard are two players to watch when the Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) and the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45) go head to head at FedExForum on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Grizzlies' Last Game

On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Grizzlies lost to the Bulls 128-107. With 31 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 31 8 1 0 1 5 Desmond Bane 21 5 4 0 1 2 Ja Morant 17 10 10 0 0 2

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant leads the Grizzlies with 26.5 points per game (10th in league) and 8.1 assists (sixth in league), while also averaging 5.9 rebounds.

Jackson is tops on the Grizzlies at 6.8 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.9 assists and 18 points.

Desmond Bane puts up 21.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyus Jones puts up 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks puts up 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 21.3 6.7 1 0.9 2.5 1.3 Desmond Bane 20.8 4 4.2 1.4 0.3 2.3 Tyus Jones 10.7 3.1 6.9 0.7 0.1 1.7 Xavier Tillman 11.2 6.7 2.3 1.2 0.6 0 Luke Kennard 14.5 3.9 2.5 0.7 0.1 3.9

