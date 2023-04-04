Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Memphis Grizzlies hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Jackson produced 31 points and eight rebounds in a 128-107 loss versus the Bulls.

In this article we will break down Jackson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 18.0 23.8 Rebounds 7.5 6.8 7.6 Assists -- 0.9 1.1 PRA 27.5 25.7 32.5 PR 26.5 24.8 31.4 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.7



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Jackson is responsible for attempting 10.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.8 per game.

He's connected on 1.5 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Grizzlies average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.1. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers are 20th in the NBA, allowing 116.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers are ranked 13th in the league, conceding 42.8 rebounds per contest.

The Trail Blazers concede 26.6 assists per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Trail Blazers are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 34 18 7 0 0 6 0

