Juan Yepez Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Juan Yepez is back in the lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals and will face Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves April 4 at 7:45 PM ET.
Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Juan Yepez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Juan Yepez At The Plate (2022)
- Yepez hit .253 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Yepez got a hit in 61.5% of his 78 games last season, with more than one hit in 20.5% of those games.
- He hit a home run in 15.4% of his games last year (12 of 78), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Yepez picked up an RBI in 22 of 78 games last season, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored a run in 23 of 78 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.237
|AVG
|.266
|.282
|OBP
|.307
|.456
|SLG
|.439
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|17
|26/7
|K/BB
|35/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|22 (59.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (63.4%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (24.4%)
|10 (27.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (31.7%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (14.6%)
|8 (21.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (34.1%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff was second in MLB last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
- The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Dodd will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The lefty will make his MLB debut at 24 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.