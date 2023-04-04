Xavier Tillman and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be hitting the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Tillman put up six points and eight rebounds in a 128-107 loss versus the Bulls.

Below, we dig into Tillman's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 7.1 11.2 Rebounds 7.5 5.0 6.7 Assists -- 1.6 2.3 PRA 20.5 13.7 20.2 PR 18.5 12.1 17.9 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Tillman is responsible for taking 4.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.0 per game.

Tillman's Grizzlies average 104.1 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 116.5 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 20th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers have conceded 42.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers are 29th in the NBA, conceding 26.6 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers have given up 12.3 makes per game, 15th in the league.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 28 4 10 5 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.