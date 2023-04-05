(2-3) will match up with the (4-1) at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:15 PM ET. Currently stuck at 6 strikeouts, Miles Mikolas will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Cardinals have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Braves, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (0-0, 13.50 ERA) vs Bryce Elder - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals entered a game as favorites 99 times last season and won 65, or 65.7%, of those games.

Last season, the Cardinals won 55 of their 82 games, or 67.1%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals averaged 1.2 homers per home game last season (98 total at home).

St. Louis had a .421 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

The Braves came away with 13 wins in the 35 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Braves won five of 19 games when listed as at least +105 on the moneyline.

Atlanta averaged 1.5 homers per game when playing away from home last season (118 total in road outings).

The Braves slugged .435 with 3.5 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

