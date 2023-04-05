The Los Angeles Lakers (41-38) are underdogs (+3.5) in their attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs on ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA.

Clippers vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Clippers vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 116 - Lakers 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Clippers vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 3.5)

Lakers (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Under (232)



In the 2022-23 season, the Clippers (39-40-0 ATS) and the Lakers (39-37-3 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

The Clippers cover the spread when they're 3.5-point favorites or more 50% of the time. That's more often than the Lakers cover as underdogs by 3.5 or more (38.2%).

Clippers games have gone over the total 46.8% of the time this season (37 out of 79), less often than Lakers games have (40 out of 79).

The Clippers have a .660 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (33-17) this season while the Lakers have a .451 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Clippers Performance Insights

The Clippers are scoring 113.1 points per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 112.9 points per contest (13th-ranked).

So far this season, the Clippers rank 24th in the league in assists, delivering 23.8 per game.

The Clippers rank second-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.2%. They rank ninth in the league by sinking 12.8 treys per contest.

So far this year, the Clippers have taken 61.1% two-pointers, accounting for 68.8% of the team's baskets. They have shot 38.9% three-pointers (31.2% of the team's baskets).

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers are eighth in the league in points scored (117 per game) and 20th in points allowed (116.6).

This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the NBA in assists at 25.2 per game.

The Lakers are the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (10.6 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.2%).

The Lakers take 34.9% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 24.8% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they take 65.1% of their shots, with 75.2% of their makes coming from there.

