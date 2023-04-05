Nolan Arenado -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on April 5 at 1:15 PM ET.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate (2022)

Arenado hit .293 with 42 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks.

He ranked 18th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action last season.

Arenado picked up a hit in 67.3% of his games last season (101 of 150), with multiple hits in 46 of those contests (30.7%).

He homered in 19.3% of his games last season (150 in all), going deep in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado picked up an RBI in 59 out of 150 games last season (39.3%), with two or more RBIz in 30 of them (20.0%).

He came around to score in 60 of his 150 games a season ago (40.0%), with two or more runs scored 14 times (9.3%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 73 .282 AVG .303 .353 OBP .369 .509 SLG .556 34 XBH 39 14 HR 16 50 RBI 53 30/29 K/BB 42/26 3 SB 2 Home Away 77 GP 73 50 (64.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (69.9%) 19 (24.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (37.0%) 31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.7%) 14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (20.5%) 31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (38.4%)

