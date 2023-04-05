Nolan Arenado -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on April 5 at 1:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate (2022)

  • Arenado hit .293 with 42 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks.
  • He ranked 18th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action last season.
  • Arenado picked up a hit in 67.3% of his games last season (101 of 150), with multiple hits in 46 of those contests (30.7%).
  • He homered in 19.3% of his games last season (150 in all), going deep in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arenado picked up an RBI in 59 out of 150 games last season (39.3%), with two or more RBIz in 30 of them (20.0%).
  • He came around to score in 60 of his 150 games a season ago (40.0%), with two or more runs scored 14 times (9.3%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 73
.282 AVG .303
.353 OBP .369
.509 SLG .556
34 XBH 39
14 HR 16
50 RBI 53
30/29 K/BB 42/26
3 SB 2
Home Away
77 GP 73
50 (64.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (69.9%)
19 (24.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (37.0%)
31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.7%)
14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (20.5%)
31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (38.4%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Braves pitching staff was second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Elder makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • The 23-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Miami Marlins.
  • In his 10 appearances last season he finished with a 2-4 record, had a 3.17 ERA, and a 1.241 WHIP.
