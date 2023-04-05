The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate (2022)

  • Gorman hit .226 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
  • In 48.9% of his 90 games last season, Gorman had a hit. He also had 15 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In 13 of 90 games last year, he homered (14.4%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Gorman picked up an RBI in 22 of 90 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He scored a run in 36.7% of his 90 games last year, with more than one run in 8.9% of those games (eight).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 42
.212 AVG .241
.281 OBP .320
.390 SLG .453
14 XBH 13
6 HR 8
18 RBI 17
56/12 K/BB 47/16
0 SB 1
Home Away
46 GP 44
21 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (52.3%)
8 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.9%)
14 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (43.2%)
6 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.9%)
11 (23.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (25.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Elder will start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • The 23-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Miami Marlins.
  • Over his 10 appearances last season he compiled a 2-4 record, had a 3.17 ERA, and a 1.241 WHIP.
