The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tommy Edman At The Plate (2022)

Edman hit .265 with 31 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 48 walks.

In 65.8% of his games last season (102 of 155), Edman got a base hit, and in 41 of those games (26.5%) he recorded more than one hit.

He hit a home run in 8.4% of his games last season (155 in all), going deep in 2.1% of his trips to home plate.

In 26.5% of his games a season ago (41 of 155), Edman drove in a run. In 13 of those games (8.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.

In 44.5% of his games last year (69 of 155), he scored at least one run, and in 21 (13.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 75 .276 AVG .254 .320 OBP .332 .416 SLG .385 24 XBH 24 8 HR 5 28 RBI 29 47/17 K/BB 64/31 19 SB 13 Home Away 79 GP 76 52 (65.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (65.8%) 22 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (25.0%) 36 (45.6%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (43.4%) 8 (10.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.6%) 21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (26.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)