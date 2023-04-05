Tyler O'Neill -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on April 5 at 1:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate (2022)

O'Neill hit .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.

O'Neill had a hit 54 times last season in 96 games (56.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (19.8%).

He hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games last year (13 of 96), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

O'Neill picked up an RBI in 33 of 96 games last year (34.4%), with two or more RBIz in 15 of those contests (15.6%).

He scored a run in 45.8% of his 96 games last season, with two or more runs in 10.4% of those games (10).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 46 .224 AVG .231 .315 OBP .302 .362 SLG .418 9 XBH 17 6 HR 8 32 RBI 26 47/19 K/BB 56/19 6 SB 8 Home Away 50 GP 46 27 (54.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (58.7%) 7 (14.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (26.1%) 22 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (47.8%) 6 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.2%) 18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (32.6%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)