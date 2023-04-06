Blues vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Rangers (46-21-11) take on the St. Louis Blues (36-35-7) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, April 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Rangers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 in their most recent outing, while the Blues are coming off a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Blues vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Blues Betting Insights
- This season the Blues have won 20 of the 50 games, or 40.0%, in which they've been an underdog.
- St. Louis has a record of 10-17 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 40.8%.
- St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 47 of 78 games this season.
Blues vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|263 (9th)
|Goals
|252 (14th)
|208 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|285 (27th)
|55 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (21st)
|43 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|54 (22nd)
Blues Advanced Stats
- Seven of St. Louis' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, Blues' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 1.9 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blues have scored 252 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 14th in the NHL.
- The Blues have conceded 285 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th.
- They have a -33 goal differential, which ranks 25th in the league.
