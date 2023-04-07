After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Brandon Woodruff) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan has two home runs and two walks while hitting .273.
  • In four of six games this season, Donovan has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In six games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Donovan has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 2.72 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.8 per game).
  • Woodruff (0-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (1.50), ninth in WHIP (.667), and 11th in K/9 (12) among pitchers who qualify.
