When the (2-4) match up with the (5-1) at American Family Field on Friday, April 7 at 8:10 PM ET, Jack Flaherty will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 4).

The Cardinals have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Brewers (-160). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff - MIL (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won three of the four games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Cardinals have split the two matchups they've played as underdogs this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Cardinals this season with a +135 moneyline set for this game.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+310) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+270) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+270)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central +110 - 1st

