On Friday, April 7, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Bucks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game with a +315 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 112.9 per outing (12th in the league).

The Bucks outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (posting 117.1 points per game, sixth in league, and conceding 112.9 per contest, 12th in NBA) and have a +337 scoring differential.

These teams score 234 points per game combined, 4.5 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 225.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Memphis has covered 35 times in 80 chances against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has compiled a 44-32-4 record against the spread this season.

Grizzlies and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +1600 +600 -10000 Bucks +285 +130 -

