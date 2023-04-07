Tyler O'Neill -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on April 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is hitting .278 with a home run and a walk.
  • In four of six games this season, O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
  • O'Neill has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 6.8 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.72).
  • The Brewers allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.8 per game).
  • Woodruff (0-0) gets the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 23rd, .667 WHIP ranks ninth, and 12 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
