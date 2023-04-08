(6-1) will match up with the (2-5) at American Family Field on Saturday, April 8 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 6 Ks, Eric Lauer will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +135 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Lauer - MIL (1-0, 3.38 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Brewers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (-160) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won one out of the three games in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Brewers have won in each of the two games they have played as underdogs this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Brewers the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +135 moneyline listed for this contest.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Taylor Motter 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+320)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central +110 - 2nd

