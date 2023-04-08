Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Brewers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Eric Lauer) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.548) this season, fueled by nine hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this season (five of seven), with at least two hits four times (57.1%).
- He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three of seven games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The seven strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.32).
- The Brewers give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
- Lauer (1-0) gets the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.