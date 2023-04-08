Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Brewers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Tommy Edman -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on April 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has three walks while hitting .250.
- Edman has picked up a hit in five games this season (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- In seven games played this year, he has not homered.
- Edman has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective seven K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have a 2.32 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
- Lauer (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
