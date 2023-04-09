Cardinals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 9
Sunday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (6-2) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (3-5) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 4-1 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on April 9.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (1-0) to the mound, while Jake Woodford (0-1) will take the ball for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 4, Cardinals 1.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have come away with one win in the three contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- St. Louis has played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for St. Louis is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (35 total runs).
- The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 3
|Braves
|L 8-4
|Jake Woodford vs Charlie Morton
|April 4
|Braves
|L 4-1
|Steven Matz vs Dylan Dodd
|April 5
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Miles Mikolas vs Bryce Elder
|April 7
|@ Brewers
|L 4-0
|Jack Flaherty vs Brandon Woodruff
|April 8
|@ Brewers
|W 6-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Eric Lauer
|April 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Freddy Peralta
|April 10
|@ Rockies
|-
|Steven Matz vs German Márquez
|April 11
|@ Rockies
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Kyle Freeland
|April 12
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs José Ureña
|April 13
|Pirates
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Vince Velásquez
|April 14
|Pirates
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Johan Oviedo
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.