Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at American Family Field. Jake Woodford will be on the mound for St. Louis, with first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 10 home runs.

St. Louis is sixth in MLB with a .454 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals lead baseball with a .307 batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 35 (4.4 per game).

The Cardinals have the best on-base percentage (.372) in baseball this year.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (6.9) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

St. Louis has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.549 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Woodford to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up six earned runs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Braves L 8-4 Home Jake Woodford Charlie Morton 4/4/2023 Braves L 4-1 Home Steven Matz Dylan Dodd 4/5/2023 Braves L 5-2 Home Miles Mikolas Bryce Elder 4/7/2023 Brewers L 4-0 Away Jack Flaherty Brandon Woodruff 4/8/2023 Brewers W 6-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Eric Lauer 4/9/2023 Brewers - Away Jake Woodford Freddy Peralta 4/10/2023 Rockies - Away Steven Matz German Márquez 4/11/2023 Rockies - Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Freeland 4/12/2023 Rockies - Away Jack Flaherty José Ureña 4/13/2023 Pirates - Home Jordan Montgomery Vince Velásquez 4/14/2023 Pirates - Home Jake Woodford Johan Oviedo

