The Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth in NBA, 31.4 points per game) when they try to defeat Ja Morant (10th in league, 26.2) and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) on April 9, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

  • This season, the Grizzlies have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.
  • Memphis has a 34-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Thunder are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
  • The 117.1 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 0.5 more points than the Thunder allow (116.6).
  • Memphis is 34-7 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

  • The Grizzlies are posting 119.8 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 114.4 points per contest.
  • Defensively Memphis has been better at home this season, giving up 109.2 points per game, compared to 116.8 away from home.
  • In home games, the Grizzlies are making 0.4 more threes per game (12.3) than when playing on the road (11.9). They sport the same three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (35.3%).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Steven Adams Out Knee
Brandon Clarke Out For Season Achilles
Ziaire Williams Out Foot/Ankle
Santi Aldama Questionable Elbow
Jake LaRavia Questionable Calf

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.