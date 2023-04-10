Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Gorman -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the mound, on April 10 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis in OBP (.500) and total hits (seven) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- This season, Gorman has posted at least one hit in five of seven games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 6.9% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this season, Gorman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.55).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rockies will look to Marquez (1-1) in his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (4.76), 30th in WHIP (1.059), and 68th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
