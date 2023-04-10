Tyler O'Neill -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the hill, on April 10 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: German Márquez

German Márquez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has a home run and two walks while hitting .267.

O'Neill has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this season.

O'Neill has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

