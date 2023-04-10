On Monday, Willson Contreras (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be German Marquez. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: German Márquez

German Márquez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has a double and a walk while batting .259.

Contreras has gotten a hit in five of eight games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.

Contreras has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings