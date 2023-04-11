Tuesday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (5-6) and St. Louis Cardinals (3-7) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on April 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (0-1) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (2-0) will answer the bell for the Colorado Rockies.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Cardinals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rockies 3, Cardinals 2.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored five times and won two of those games.

St. Louis has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -175 odds on them winning this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis ranks 23rd in the majors with 40 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.

