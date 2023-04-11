How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies play the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Coors Field. Miles Mikolas will be on the mound for St. Louis, with first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average one home run per game to rank 17th in baseball with 10 total home runs.
- St. Louis ranks 17th in baseball, slugging .414.
- The Cardinals are third in the majors with a .284 batting average.
- St. Louis has the No. 23 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (40 total runs).
- The Cardinals rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .353.
- Cardinals batters strike out 7.2 times per game, the third-lowest average in baseball.
- St. Louis' pitching staff is 10th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the third-worst WHIP in baseball (1.586).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/5/2023
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Bryce Elder
|4/7/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-0
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Brandon Woodruff
|4/8/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-0
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Eric Lauer
|4/9/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Freddy Peralta
|4/10/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-4
|Away
|Steven Matz
|German Márquez
|4/11/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Kyle Freeland
|4/12/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|José Ureña
|4/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Vince Velásquez
|4/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Johan Oviedo
|4/15/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Roansy Contreras
|4/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Mitch Keller
