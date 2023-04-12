Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Jose Urena) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .216 with two home runs and four walks.
- Donovan has had a base hit in six of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Donovan has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (five of 10), he has scored, and in three of those games (30.0%) he has scored more than once.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Rockies will look to Urena (0-2) in his third start this season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
