After going 1-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Jose Urena) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has 14 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .480.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt is batting .250 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 81.8% of his games this season (nine of 11), with multiple hits five times (45.5%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (36.4%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once six times this year (54.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings